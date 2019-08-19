Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will stop in KC

KANSAS CITY —Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to tour the Veterans Community Project and join a roundtable discussion with VCP staff in Kansas City Tuesday, according to an email from his campaign.

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, who in July was named to lead the organization’s national expansion efforts will join O’Rourke.

VCP Village, located at 89th and Troost in Kansas City, is an innovative community of 49 tiny houses for homeless Veterans. The homes range in size from 240 to 320 square feet, meet all local city code requirements, and connect to city utility services, according to their web site.

The nonprofit founded and run by combat veterans has worked to end homelessness among veterans in Kansas City.

O’Rourke suspended his White House bid for nearly two weeks to stay in his hometown of El Paso, where a mass shooting killed 22 people on Aug. 3.