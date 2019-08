Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/16)

Fatality

At 5:21 p.m. a fatality was reported at 158 W. K-4 Highway in Hoisington.

8/17

Fire

At 4:22 p.m. a fire was reported at S. US 281 Highway & SE 30 Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:06 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 310 W. Olds in Holyrood.

Fire

At 10:49 p.m. a fire was reported at S. US 281 Highway & SE 10 Road.

8/18

Theft

At 1:43 p.m. a theft was reported at 1608 Baker Avenue.