GREAT BEND – Charles Gregory “Greg” Rousey, 34, passed away August 13, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born August 3, 1985, the son of Charles “Chuck” Rousey and Cathy Whiting.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Charles was a member of the Rosewood Action Club and the Mormon Church in Independence. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, horseback riding and especially loved his dogs.

Survivors include, his father, Chuck Rousey and stepmother Debbie of Muskogee, OK; his mother, Cathy Whiting of Hoisington; his significant other, David Hester, Jr. of the home; two half-sisters, Maria Montgomery of Independence and Bobbie Richie of Oklahoma City, OK; one half-brother, Jake Rousey of Muskogee, OK; one stepsister, Carla Serrano of Muskogee, OK; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, one paternal aunt and one paternal uncle.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church with Pastor Adam Wutka presiding. Memorials are suggested in Memory of Charles Gregory Rousey, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

