Bomb threat called in at Great Bend Walmart; nothing found

On Sunday, Aug. 18 at approximately 2:55 p.m officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to Walmart, 3503 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to a bomb threat.

It was reported a subject called Walmart stating there was a bomb in the store then the caller hung up.

Walmart evacuated all employees and customers from the building. Once everyone was out of and away from the building, officers from the Great Bend Police Department conducted a search of the building. There were no explosive devices located inside or around the building.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this crime in encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120.