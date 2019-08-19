Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/16 – 8/18)

8/16

BOOKED: Leroy Bowers of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond. Great Bend Municipal Court case for interference with LEO with a bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cheslea Purcell on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brian D. Gosney of Great Bend on Barton County District warrant for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Oakley on HPD case for assault, disorderly conduct, minor in consumption with no bond.

RELEASED: John Flaherty of Great Bend on BADC warrant for criminal threat with a bond set at $50,000 C/S. Warrant for probation violation after being released to Barber County.

RELEASED: Phillip Ramey of Great Bend on BCDC case for parole violation after receiving a warrant withdraw continued on parole.

RELEASED: Cassandra Thorne back to Pratt County.

RELEASED: Timothy Chism on BTDC case for attempted murder in the 2nd degree after being found not guilty.

8/17

BOOKED: Antonio Quiroz Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC case for PC, obstruction, with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Bailey Fish of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $1,214.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $949.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $704.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Tara O’Callaghan on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Oakley on HPD case to JJA.

RELEASED: Zachariah Dittrick of Great Bend for time served.

RELEASED: Brian D. Gosney of Great Bend on Barton County District warrant for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, posted $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Antonio Quiroz of Great Bend on GBPD case for PC, obstruction with a $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Stacey Henderson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation after serving time.

RELEASED: William Cody Shaw on Rush County District Court case with a combined bond of $1,750 surety bond.

RELEASED: Tara M. O’Callaghan on GBMC warrant with a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Rachelle D. Hillegeist on GBMC case for battery DV on 48-hour OR bond.

8/18

BOOKED: Margaret Denise Becker (Varah) on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $517.52 cash only or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa on BCDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Curtis J. Rosas on GBMC case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Chelsea Purcell on BTDC case with serve sentence.