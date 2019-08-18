USGS: Another strong earthquake shakes Reno County

RENO COUNTY — Another earthquake shook residents in south-central Kansas early Sunday. The quake at 3:45 a.m. measured a magnitude 4.1 and was centered approximately 3 miles west of South Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This follows six quakes in Reno County over a 24-hour period including a 4.2 magnitude quake just before 8 a.m. Friday that was felt over much of the state and that caused some minor damage.

The other five quakes all were 3.1 or smaller, according to the U.S.GS.