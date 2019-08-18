Three Jayhawks return for Rock Chalk Choice Awards

kuathletics.com

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Three Kansas alumni will be returning to campus as presenters for the upcoming Rock Chalk Choice Awards event that is set to take place on September 8 at the Lied Center in Lawrence. The ceremony will honor student-athletes and moments from the 2018-19 Kansas Athletics season.

Former athletes Lindsay Vollmer, Don Czyz and Andrea Geubelle will be helping present awards to this year’s recipients.

Vollmer was a member of the women’s track and field team from 2012-15. During her time at Kansas, she was a member of the 2013 outdoor national championship team and was crowned the 2013 heptathlon national champion. She was also named to the Indoor All-American second team in the pentathlon in 2015 and finished as a four-time individual Big 12 champion. Vollmer will be responsible for announcing the 2018-19 All-Americans.

Czyz was a member of the Jayhawk baseball team from 2003-06. During his Kansas career, Czyz was named to the All-American first team by Louisville Slugger, Pro-Line and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association in 2006. He was also selected as the 2006 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year, becoming the first Kansas player to receive the award. Czyz will be announcing the Male Athlete of the Year Award.

Geubelle was a member of the women’s track and field team from 2010-13. While at KU, she was a member of the 2013 outdoor national championship team and was a three-time individual national champion (two in the triple jump and one in the long jump). Along with being a national champion, she finished her career as a 13-time All-American and four-time individual Big 12 champion. After graduating, Geubelle became an Olympian in 2016 after placing first in the triple jump at the 2016 University of Oregon Twilight and third at the 2016 United States Olympic Trials. Geubelle will be announcing the Female Athlete of the Year Award.

All the nominees for each category will be released in the coming weeks leading up to the event.

Due to space limitations, the event is by invitation only and limited to athletic department staff, student-athletes, and selected KU faculty and dignitaries.