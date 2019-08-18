Sunday Sports Headlines

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Nick Senzel added a leadoff shot and the Cincinnati Reds dropped the St. Louis Cardinals back into a tie with Chicago for first place in the Central Division with a 6-1 victory on Saturday. With the Reds leading 2-1 in the fifth, Aquino followed two-out singles by Josh VanMeter and Freddy Galvis with a no-doubt drive to center field on Milos Mikolas’ first pitch for his 11th homer in his 17th career game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph guided a long first-half touchdown drive to perhaps nudge ahead of Josh Dobbs in the race to be the backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 17-7. Rudolph finished 10 of 15 for 77 yards while Dobbs completed 6 of 11 for 95 yards with a red-zone interception. Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes played just two series for the Chiefs, completing 2 of 5 passes for 11 yards.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched seven sharp innings and Pete Alonso put the New York Mets ahead with a two-run single in a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Alonso got three hits and snapped a 1-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he rolled a bases-loaded grounder up the middle.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Graham Smith scored his first MLS goal, Benny Feilhaber also connected and Sporting Kansas City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1. Smith tapped in a rebound from point-blank range to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute.

National Headlines

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A softball slugger from Iowa and a baseball player from Florida won the inaugural Little League Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Little League World Series. Aubrey Clark of Johnston, Iowa, defeated Jeylene Joza of Jersey City, New Jersey, in a tiebreaker in the championship round of the softball bracket. Everest Ouellette of Palm Harbor, Florida, took home first place in the baseball competition after he hit his 15th home run on his last swing, edging Nate Hawton-Henley of Oakton, Virginia.

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. President Dave Dombrowski said Saturday that Sale had an MRI and the team’s doctors said the results revealed inflammation. Dombrowski also said Sale felt stiffness after his start Tuesday in Cleveland and didn’t tell the team until Friday. Sale is 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA.

ATLANTA (AP) _ Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urìas has accepted a 20-game suspension by MLB for a domestic violence incident and is expected to return in September. The league gave him credit for serving five games while he was on administrative leave in May, leaving 15 remaining to serve without pay. The 23-year-old reliever from Mexico was arrested in May and accused of shoving a woman, although charges were dropped soon after.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) _ Denny Hamlin has raced to his fourth NASCAR Cup victory of the season by holding off Matt DiBenedetto at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hamlin won from the pole and overcame early damage to his Toyota and a loose wheel to win at Bristol for the second time in his career. He made contact with Jimmie Johnson while leading, then later developed a loose wheel that forced an unscheduled stop. He was 18th at the end of the second stage.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Josh McCown has come out of very brief retirement to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 40-year-old McCown joins his ninth NFL team in 17 seasons. He provides insurance behind Carson Wentz after backups Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler were injured in preseason games. Rookie Clayton Thorson had been the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz.

MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) _ Justin Thomas is in total control of the BMW Championship after shattering the course record in the third round. Thomas opened with five consecutive birdies and added a pair of eagles in an 11-under 61 that gives him a six-stroke advantage over Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay. Thomas had eight birdies to fall to 21 under as he seeks his first victory of the year.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 4 Kansas City 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Cleveland 5

Final Seattle 4 Toronto 3

Final Oakland 8 Houston 4

Final Tampa Bay 1 Detroit 0 (13 Innings)

Final Boston 4 Baltimore 0

Final Minnesota 12 Texas 7

Final L-A Angels 6 Chi White Sox 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0

Final Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 1

Final San Diego 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Atlanta 4 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Colorado 11 Miami 4

Final San Francisco 11 Arizona 6

Final Milwaukee 15 Washington 14 (14 Innings)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Cleveland 21 Indianapolis 18

Final New England 22 Tennessee 17

Final Pittsburgh 17 Kansas City 7

Final Houston 30 Detroit 23

Final Dallas 14 L.A. Rams 10