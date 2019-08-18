Storm winds blow trains off tracks in Kansas

WALTON, Kan. — Strong winds from a line of thunderstorms blew over two BNSF freight trains in Harvey County Saturday night near the small town of Walton, or about 7 miles northeast of Newton.

The winds, estimated at nearly 70 miles per hour, pushed over an intermodal train on the mainline and an empty LP gas tank car train on the siding.

Emergency crews were on the scene throughout the day trying to clear the wreckage so trains could start moving again. Two portions of the nearly two-mile-long intermodal train left the tracks while the entire train hauling the tank cars fell on its side. The wreck also stopped Amtrak’s Southwest Chief heading west before it could reach Newton.

The line is one of BNSF’s transcontinental routes and sees about 45 trains per day. Officials with BNSF were not available for comment.