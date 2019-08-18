Police: 17-year-old boy jailed for murder of 18-year-old Kan. girl

TOPEKA, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 1;30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for service reporting an Aggravated Battery in the 2200 Block SE Ohio Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Upon arrival, officers found a

an 18-year-old victim identified as Ashley T. Usher of Topeka inside the residence suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to secure the scene, while first responders performed first aid.

EMS transported her to a local hospital initially with what was thought to be non-life threating injuries.

She died at the hospital, according to Monasmith.

As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and booked one 17-year-old juvenile male was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on charges of murder in the 2nd degree, criminal use of, a weapon and theft, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.