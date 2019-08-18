Monday Weather

Monday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 96. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 93.