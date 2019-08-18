Monday Weather

Monday Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 96. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 93.