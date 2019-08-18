Man guilty of felony for unlawful use of a Kan. driver’s license

OLATHE – A man has been found guilty of an unlawful act relating to the use of a Kansas driver’s license, according Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Emmanuel Salas-Pena, 35, pleaded no contest in Johnson County District Court to one felony count of an unlawful act relating to the use of a driver’s license. The case stemmed from an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations of the Kansas Department of Revenue, which revealed that in October 2016 Salas-Pena concealed material information in his driver’s license application at the Johnson County Driver’s License Office in Mission.

This is the 14th conviction resulting from an agreement announced in March 2018 between the attorney general’s office and the Department of Revenue.

Under the agreement, the attorney general’s office, in cooperation with local prosecutors, assumed responsibility for the prosecution of cases of tax fraud and related crimes investigated by the Department of Revenue in efforts to strengthen the state’s enforcement efforts for these types of crimes.

District Judge Thomas Sutherland took the plea. Sentencing is yet to be scheduled in the case.