Lightning believed responsible for Kansas house fire

JOHNSON COUNTY — Lightning is believed responsible for a house fire in Johnson County.

Just after 2a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a fire in a home in the 8000 Block of West 146th Terrace in Overland Park, according to amedia release.

Crews immediately went to work on the fire in the attic and it took 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Neighbors reported hearing loud thunder and seeing lightning just before the fire was discovered.

Two adults, two children and three dogs were displaced by the fire damage.

There were no injuries. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.