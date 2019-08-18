Kansas couple remain jailed after 5 young children found home alone

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple after police discovered five children home alone in Wichita.

In April, police responded to a report of children left alone at a residence in the 3000 block of South Broadway, according officer Kevin Wheeler.

They found the children ages 2- months, 3, 6 and 8 alone and in conditions not suitable for them, according to Wheeler.

Police placed the children into protective custody at that time.

On Thursday, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 35-year-old JT Rowe and 29-year-old Jessica Thompson on requested charges that include four counts of aggravated child endangerment and one count of endangering a child, according to online jail records. They remain in custody on a $50,000 bond.