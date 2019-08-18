Kan. officer hospitalized after crash with wrong-way driver

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a wrong-way crash that injured a police officer.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a wrong-way driver identified as 58-year-old James D. Johnson in a Ford F150 traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at Kellogg and Maize, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

A responding officer located the vehicle and was struck by vehicle as the officer attempted to avoid a head-on collision. Johnson continued driving and struck the center median before coming to a stop near Kellogg and Meridian.

The involved officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and was later treated and released. Johnson was not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police arrested Johnson on charges of aggravated battery, driving while under the influence, DUI after a second conviction, hit and run, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, and driving on an expired driver’s license, according to Wheeler.