BCYP Luncheon: USD 428 bond information

Members of the Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) group are invited to attend a Leadership Luncheon to learn more about the upcoming bond election for USD 428 facility improvements. The event speakers include Khris Thexton, USD 428 Superintendent, and other staff.

The luncheon will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 12 – 1 pm at Gambino’s Pizza (1309 N. Main Street in Great Bend). Questions from attendees are welcome and encouraged. BCYP Members are asked to pay for their own lunch.

Learn more about the 2019 Facilities Improvement Bond at www.GreatBendSchools.net/bond.

Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) exists to provide leadership, networking & volunteer opportunities. BCYP is a free membership organization for anyone 21-40ish who lives or works in the Barton County area. Over 750 individuals currently participate in BCYP membership. To learn more about the benefits of membership or to see an event schedule, visit www.BartonYP.com, find

@BartonYP on Facebook, or call the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development at 620-792-2401.