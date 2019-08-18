2 Kansas men dead, 2 hospitalized after pickup rollover crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Silverado driven by John F. Lewis, 43, Ozawkie, was northbound on K237 four miles north of U.S. 24.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve. The pickup left the roadway to the west and rolled.

Passengers Christopher T. Webb, 46, Topeka, and Luke A. Puccinelli, 20, Oskaloosa, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

Jefferson County EMS transported Lewis and passenger Gavin M. Lewis, 20, Nortonville, to Stormont Vail in Topeka. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.