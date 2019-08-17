USGS: 6 earthquakes reported in Reno County in 24-hours

RENO COUNTY —Two additional small earthquakes shook Reno County following the four quakes Friday morning.

A quake just after 8p.m. measured a magnitude 3.0 and was centered approximately one mile west of South Hutchinson, according to the USGS.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, a magnitude 2.8 quake centered 2 miles west of South Hutch.

————

RENO COUNTY — A small earthquake shook south-central Kansas Friday morning. The quake just before 8a.m. measured a magnitude 4.2 and was centered approximately 2 miles west of South Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents in the area also reported small aftershocks a short time later. The USGS says two aftershocks were centered approximately 7 miles west of South Hutchinson and measured a magnitude 3.1 and 2.6. A third aftershock measured 2.7 and was centered closer to the original quake, approximately 2 miles west of South Hutchinson.

There were reports of some minor damage including at the Reno County Courthouse. County Administrator Gary Meagher says it appears to be mainly cosmetic, but are checking to make sure there isn’t any structural damage.

Reno County Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar talks of the some of the damage.

“We have had any reports of any major structural damage,” said Weishaar. “Dillons at 5th and Adams had closed because they had a lot of items knocked off their shelves.

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center also has some minor damage and Egbert Liquor at 5th and Monroe also has bottles of liquor broken during the quake knocking them off the shelf.

Although we’ve had earthquakes before, this one was unusual. “This was weird, at least since I’ve been here, this is the biggest one we’ve had,” said Weishaar. “The aftershocks that came with this were fairly big compared to normal.

Many residents reported pictures coming off their wall and other issues with their homes. Businesses are also assessing damage.