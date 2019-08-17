Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.