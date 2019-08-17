Sunday Weather

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.