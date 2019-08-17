Saturday Sports Headlines

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt added two-run shots and the St. Louis Cardinals rocked Luis Castillo on the way to a 13-4 romp over the Cincinnati Reds. Kolten Wong had a solo homer among his four hits and Fowler, Marcell Ozuna and Tommy Edman each had three as the Cardinals piled up a season-high 18 hits and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL Central.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Montgomery outpitched Noah Syndergaard, and the Kansas City Royals ended their scoreless drought in a 4-1 victory over the New York Mets. The hottest team in the majors until this week, the Mets have lost four of five after a 15-1 stretch propelled them into the crowded NL wild-card race.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Of all the things the Kansas City Chiefs wanted to accomplish during their three-week getaway to training camp at Missouri Western, returning home with everyone healthy probably topped the list. Not only did they accomplish that, they actually improved their roster depth. Now the trick is to remain healthy while preparing for the regular season back in Kansas City, where the Chiefs will resume their camp next week.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is cramming as he prepares for his only year with the Sooners. Before transferring from Alabama, he played in three national title games. He lost his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa last season, but his numbers and overall success still are stellar. He was 26-2 as a starter for Alabama, then completed 73 percent of his passes as a reserve last season. He has made an impression on the Sooners with his work ethic since landing on campus in January.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ The NFL has conditionally reinstated New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, who can rejoin the team for meetings and workouts on Sunday. However, Gordon is barred from next Thursday’s game because of a lack of sufficient conditioning and practice time. Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since last December for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) _ Hideki Matsuyama has a one-stroke lead over Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay at the midway mark of the BMW Championship at Medinah. Matsuyama sank five birdie putts of at least 15 feet, beginning and ending with 30-footers. They were part of a 9-under 63 that puts him in position to continue his streak of playing the Tour Championship every year since he turned pro.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) _ Denny Hamlin will be the pole-sitter for tonight’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway after turning a lap at 129.230 mph in his Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in Friday’s qualifying session. The reigning Daytona 500 winner bumped Kyle Larson to the other end of the front row. Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch will make up the second row, just in front of Aric Almirola and Chase Elliott.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ San Diego Padres manager Andy Green says rookie phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. is most likely done for the season because of a back injury. The 20-year-old shortstop is batting .317 with 13 doubles, 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 84 games. Green said Tatis will be reevaluated in three weeks.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Alibaba Group co-founder Joe Tsai has agreed to buy the remaining 51 percent of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center from Mikhail Prokhorov in deals that two people with knowledge of the details say are worth about $3.4 billion. The sources say that Tsai is paying about $2.35 billion for the Nets, a record for a U.S. pro sports franchise. He’s also spending nearly $1 billion in a separate transaction for the arena.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 4 N-Y Mets 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 0

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Cleveland 2

Final Toronto 7 Seattle 3

Final Boston 9 Baltimore 1

Final Minnesota 4 Texas 3

Final Chi White Sox 7 L-A Angels 2

Final Oakland 3 Houston 2 (13 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final Washington 2 Milwaukee 1

Final St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4

Final Philadelphia 8 San Diego 4

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Atlanta 3

Final Colorado 3 Miami 0

Final San Francisco 10 Arizona 9 (11 Innings)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Buffalo 27 Carolina 14

Final N-Y Giants 32 Chicago 13

Final Tampa Bay 16 Miami 14