KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals Friday designated OF Billy Hamilton for assignment and recalled Brett Phillips from Triple-A Omaha.

The speedy Hamilton, who signed a one-year deal with the Royals in the offseason, hit .211 in 93 games and stole 18 bases.

Phillips appeared in 36 games for Kansas City in 2018 after coming over in a trade with Milwaukee, but had spent all of this season at Omaha before Friday.