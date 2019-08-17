Police: Man shot, run over in Kansas bar parking lot

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack early Saturday.

Just after 2a.m. Saturday, police were called to 5331 SW 22nd Place, Lazy Toad Bar in Topeka for a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Officers located one victim suffering from serious but non-life threatening wounds in the parking lot. The victim had been shot at least once as well as run over by the suspect vehicle.

Police have not reported an arrest and have not released the victim’s name.