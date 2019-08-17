Kansas man sentenced for man’s violent shooting death

WICHITA —A Kansas man was sentenced Friday for the shooting death of another man in December of 2017 in Wichita.

District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced Jeremiah Mork, 23, Wichita, to 322 months on convictions of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The judge added 17 months because Mork violated his parole on an earlier case, resulting in a total sentence of 339 months.

On December 9, 2017, Randy Gibson, 45 of Wichita, was moving his belongings from a home in the 2200 block of S. Parkridge in Wichita when Mork shot him.

An autopsy showed Mr. Gibson had 15 bullet wounds. Mork also fired at and wounded two men who were helping Mr. Gibson move. A jury convicted Mork on June 12.