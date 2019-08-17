Kan. man convicted of internet sex exploitation indicted on new charges

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted Wednesday on charges that even though he already was a registered sex offender he produced and distributed child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Daniel Eric Merida, 35, El Dorado, Kan., was charged in a superseding indictment with one count of producing child pornography, two counts of committing crimes against minors while registered as a sex offender, two counts of distributing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography, one count of sending obscene material to a minor and one count of transporting child pornography. The crimes are alleged to have occurred at various times from 2014 to 2018 in Butler County, Kansas.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Producing child pornography: Not less than 25 years and not more than 50 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Felonies involving minors while a registered sex offender: A term of 10 years, consecutive to sentences on other counts that include Distributing child pornography: Not less than five years and not more than 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Possessing child pornography: Not less than five years and not more than 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Sending obscene material to a minor: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Transporting child pornography: Not less than five years and not more than 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.