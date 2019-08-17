City Administrator explains slight mill levy increase for Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

This past March and April, Great Bend administration met with department heads to figure out their needs and wants for the upcoming budget year. The Great Bend City Council was also conducting their strategic planning and giving administration their goals going forward. City Administrator Kendal Francis then sat down with City Clerk Shawna Schafer and started projecting revenues for the upcoming year and what they could possibly cut.

The budget process for 2020 is coming to a close with the City Council voting on its adoption Monday, Aug. 19. Francis says the one notable obstacle this year was dealing with a slight decrease in overall property valuation.

“We went from approximately $106 million to $105 million,” said Francis. “Every mill, you get a little bit less money than you did the year before.”

The City is proposing a 1.365 mill levy increase which would increase property taxes by $16 on a $100,000 home.

A good portion of the proposed increase comes a funded Assistant City Administrator position that has been unfilled for years. Francis noted they have worked on restructuring compensation to better recruit and retain quality employees and have looked into how much the city funds employee retirements.

On Aug. 5, the Barton County Commissioners approved a slight decrease in their 2020 mill levy, going from 43.739 in 2019 to 43.641. Their ability to decrease the mill levy was primarily due to the Overland Pass Pipeline tax exemption expiring.

The City Council will open a public hearing Monday prior to adopting the 2020 Operating Budget. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1209 Williams.