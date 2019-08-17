83-year-old killed Kan. man in front of victim’s 8-year-old son

SHAWNEE COUNTY— A Kansas man was convicted Friday of fatally shooting the buyer of his Topeka home because he felt too much was being asked of him before he moved out, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Jurors found Anthony Darcy guilty Friday of second-degree murder and assault in the death of 36-year-old Stephen Matthew Snyder. He also was convicted of child endangerment because the killing happened in front of Snyder’s 8-year-old son, according to Kagay.

Prosecutors allege Snyder was shot three times in May 2017 when he went to the house he was buying from Darcy to measure a room for carpet. Snyder had closed on the house but allowed Darcy to live in it for two weeks before moving out.

The defense argued that Darcy acted in self-defense. His sentencing is set for Nov. 8.

-The AP contributed to this report.