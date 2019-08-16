Weekend Weather

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 94. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.