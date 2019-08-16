Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East southeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 94. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.