Update: 4 earthquakes shake south-central Kansas

RENO COUNTY — A small earthquake shook south-central Kansas Friday morning. The quake just before 8a.m. measured a magnitude 4.2 and was centered approximately 2 miles west of South Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents in the area also reported small aftershocks a short time later. The USGS says two aftershocks were centered approximately 7 miles west of South Hutchinson and measured a magnitude 3.1 and 2.6. A third aftershock measured 2.7 and was centered closer to the original quake, approximately 2 miles west of South Hutchinson.

There are no reports of damage or injury.