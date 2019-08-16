Police investigate after body found in Salina

Salina Post

SALINE COUNTY —Crime scene investigators and other Salina Police Department personnel are working on and along the flood control dike near the intersection of Crawford Street and Centennial Road after a body was found there.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that police personnel were dispatched to the location at 9:19 a.m. Friday. He said no other information would be released at this time because the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Check the post for additional details as they become available.