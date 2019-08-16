Great Bend Post

Police investigate after body found in Salina

Salina Post

SALINE COUNTY —Crime scene investigators and other Salina Police Department personnel are working on and along the flood control dike near the intersection of Crawford Street and Centennial Road after a body was found there.

Crime scene investigators and other Salina Police personnel are investigating a case in which a body was found Friday morning along the flood control dike on the west side of Salina. photo by Salina Post

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that police personnel were dispatched to the location at 9:19 a.m. Friday. He said no other information would be released at this time because the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

