Lisa Valentine named community liaison at Sterling Village

In her new position as Sterling Village community liaison, Lisa Valentine said she is eager to share information about the long-term-care residence’s excellent ratings and second-to-none survey results.

Valentine, who has roots in the Sterling area, is a licensed social worker and brings to the job an extensive background in long-term care.

“As a new member of this great team, I am reaching out to the public and the entities that make referrals to Sterling Village,” Valentine said. “I am telling the story about our 5-star rating; this is the highest ranking possible.

“In addition, our recent state surveys indicated no deficiencies. This clearly demonstrates that our elders can depend on the high-quality care they deserve. Our goal is to open our doors to more people who need resident-centered care.”

Valentine credits the staff for these ratings and predicts continued excellence because of the support of the Topeka-based GraceTeam. This entity took over management of Sterling Village Aug. 1.

“John Grace, his GraceTeam and the entire staff here are knowledgeable and compassionate,” Valentine commented. “They are committed to fulfilling our mission of providing top-notch care to our residents. This is an intimate setting and feels like family.

“The physical and emotional well-being of our elders is the priority every single day.”

Before joining Sterling Village, Valentine was executive director of Waldron Place Assisted Living by Americare in Hutchinson. This involved 10 years of senior-living experience in leadership and marketing.

In addition, Valentine’s background includes serving as a social worker at: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Hutchinson; long-term-care entities in Little River, Mount Hope, Marquette and Sterling; Homecare of Hutchinson; Hospice of Reno County; and the Reno County Health Department.

Valentine is a 1983 graduate of Buhler High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work at Wichita State University in 1988. In addition, she has served on many commissions, boards and councils related to health and social services.

Valentine’s husband is from Sterling “and we have roots here,” she said. “I had an instant connection with John Grace and our administrator, Karen Smith. Everyone made me feel like I was coming home.”

Smith said she is “excited to have Lisa join the Sterling Village team. Her extensive background in long-term care is a valuable asset as we move forward. The fringe benefit is her family’s roots in Sterling. She has a deep understanding of our community and its needs.”