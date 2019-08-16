KHP: Driver distracted by cell phone in fatal Barton Co. rear-end crash

BARTON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Friday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by Ashley Bowles, 25, Great Bend was eastbound on U.S. 281 one mile north of Hoisington.

The driver was distracted by cellphone and rear-ended a 1999 Buick LeSabre driven by Lee Depperschmidt, 84, Rush Center, who was stopped waiting to make a left turn into private driveway.

EMS transported a passenger in the Buick Ida John, 78, Lincoln, California. to the hospital in Hoisington where she died. Depperschmidt was transported to a Wichita hospital. Bowles was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.