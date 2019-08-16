Flooding rain, tornadoes and no injuries from Thursday storm

WABAUNSEE COUNTY— Thursday’s summer storm brought heavy rain, hail strong winds and a couple of tornadoes.

The tornadoes were reported in rural western Wabaunsee County and near Lake Wabaunsee. A funnel cloud was also north of the interstate, in Riley County and it came into Geary County, stayed aloft and moved on farther to the south toward the Wabaunsee County community of Eskridge, according to Geary County Emergence Management Director Garry Berges.

There are no reports of damage or injury in Wabaunsee County, according to the sheriff’s office. Minor street flooding was reported in Riley County and some areas lost electricity but no damage or injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Other than some tree limbs down, there was no damage reported in Pottawatomie County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The storm produced 1.5 inch diameter hail in Leonardville and at one point dime sized hail in Manhattan.