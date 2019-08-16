Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/15)

BOOKED: Derek Muller of Ellinwood on EMC case for DWS, bond set at $500 C/S or 18-hour OR.

BOOKED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for operating when a habitual violator and no proof of insurance with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $797.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Andrew Tucker of Ellinwood for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Rachelle Hillegeist on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Derek Muller posted a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on EMC case for DWS.

RELEASED: Jasmine Velasco of Great Bend for GBMC case for contempt of court for time served.

RELEASED: McKinley Payne to Seward County on their charges.

RELEASED: Shawn Owens on $10,000 OR bond per Judge Richard Burgess.