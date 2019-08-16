Active shooter training is next Chamber roundtable

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce…

Are you a business owner or an HR professional? Do you have employees? If the answer to either of these questions was YES, then you will greatly benefit from our quarterly Employer Roundtables. Our next luncheon is Tuesday, August 20.

Come join us for Active Shooter Training presented by Steve Billinger from Barton County Sheriff’s Office!

Registration for the informative roundtable is $20 and includes a buffet lunch at The Page Bar & Grill, 2920 10th Street in Great Bend.

REGISTER HERE by August 16: https://members.greatbend.org/events/details/employer-roundtable-active-shooter-training-7197