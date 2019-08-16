2019 Hawk Talk with Les Miles dates and times announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – As the 2019 Kansas football season approaches, Kansas Athletics announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Les Miles, which will take place at Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence. The first of the 12 shows is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28. Live from Johnny’s Tavern—West Lawrence, Hawk Talk will give fans the opportunity to listen to Coach Miles answer fan questions about all things KU football.

Hawk Talk with Les Miles will take place each Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. Additionally, there will be a show during the second bye week (Nov. 6) in place of a show during the final game week of the season, due to scheduling conflicts.

Hawk Talk can be heard in the Golden Belt on B-104.3 along with all KU Football and Basketball games.

Johnny’s Tavern, with 11 locations across Lawrence, Kansas City and now introducing a new location in Topeka, has been “Serving Up Tradition,” with its’ world famous hamburgers and pizza, and is now a hot spot for sports fans as well as families.