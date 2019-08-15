Dateline – Claflin

Veronica E. Oberle, 84, died August 13, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born August 19, 1934, in Plainville, Kansas, the daughter of Oscar Paul and Euphemia (Senecal) Adams. Veronica graduated from Plainville High School in 1953.

A resident of Claflin since the late 70’s, Veronica was a homemaker and private caregiver.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society, and the Daughters of Isabella. She was a former member of the Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary in New Jersey. Veronica loved to travel, embroidery, crochet, and quilt.

On March 5, 1982, she married Oscar Oberle in St. John, Kansas. He preceded her in death on February 13, 1997.

She is survived by two sisters, Pauline Kaiser of Salina and Rita Hall of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, John and Francis Adams, and three sisters, Margaret Treadwell, Theresa Meis, and Ramona Abra.

Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home. Per her wishes there will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with Vigil and Rosary to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday August 17, 2019, at the Claflin Cemetery, with Father Terrance Klein presiding.

Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Woodhaven Care Center in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.