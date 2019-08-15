Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cardinals rookie Dakota Hudson tossed six innings of five-hit ball, Royals counterpart Brad Keller allowed a no-hit bid to crumble in spectacular fashion, and St. Louis went on to beat Kansas City 6-0 on Wednesday night. Keller carried a no-hit bid into the seventh before the Cardinals opened with five straight singles. They eventually scored five runs in the frame, allowing them to cruise to a two-game series sweep.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The first step in rebuilding the much-maligned Kansas City defense was hiring a new coordinator, which the Chiefs did in Steve Spagnuolo. The next step in their overhaul? Piecing together a staff from all corners of the football landscape.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored his team-leading ninth goal in the 21st minute and Orlando City beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0. Orlando City (9-11-6) jumped into a three-way tie for seventh place with Montreal and Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Milwaukee Brewers prevented the Minnesota Twins from expanding their half-game lead over Cleveland atop the AL Central. Rookie Trent Grisham belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to turn the Brewers’ 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 victory over the Twins. The Indians lost to the Red Sox for the second straight day as Xander Bogaerts homered twice and had four RBIs in Boston’s 5-1 victory at Cleveland.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Atlanta Braves kept their six-game lead over Washington in the NL East by scoring five times in the seventh inning of a 6-4 verdict over the Mets. Ender Inciarte opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second and later singled home a run in Atlanta’s big rally. Anthony Rendon, Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton hit homers in a 10-run fifth that was the difference in the Nationals’ 17-7 dismantling of the Reds.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Yankees earned their 16th straight win over the Baltimore Orioles as Gary Sanchez unloaded a three-run blast in the first inning to help New York earn a 6-5 victory. Mike Ford’s two-run single in the sixth was the difference as the Yankees finished 17-2 versus the last-place Birds this season. The Yankees hit 61 homers off Baltimore pitching this season and outscored the O’s, 151-83.

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Chicago White Sox squandered a late three-run lead before James McCann hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning of a 13-9 win over the Houston Astros. Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his 20th homer and Tim Anderson doubled twice among four hits for the White Sox. José Altuve smacked a two-run homer eighth to tie it 9-9 before Houston lost for the third time in four games since an eight-game winning streak.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5

Final San Diego 7 Tampa Bay 2

Final Oakland 9 San Francisco 5

Final L-A Angels 7 Pittsburgh 4

Final St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 7 Toronto 3

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Baltimore 5

Final Boston 5 Cleveland 1

Final Chi White Sox 13 Houston 9

Final Detroit 3 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 7 Arizona 6

Final Washington 17 Cincinnati 7

Final Philadelphia 11 Chi Cubs 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Miami 1

Final Atlanta 6 N-Y Mets 4