School crossing moves to avoid road construction in Great Bend

As construction continues at the intersection of 10th Street and Grant Street, school officials and the Great Bend Police Department are collaborating to ensure students cross safely when school resumes on August 19.

Students and families attending Eisenhower Elementary School are the most affected by the construction at the 10th and Grant intersection. Students will be re-routed one block west, to the intersection of 10th and McKinley Street.

Until construction is complete, a crossing guard will be stationed at 10th & McKinley to help schoolchildren cross the street from roughly 7:30 – 8 a.m. and again from 3:10-3:30 p.m. City crews recently put a fresh coat of paint on the crosswalks at the intersection to increase visibility for motorists.

“In addition to educating our students and families on the alternate crossing route, we are asking the community to take extra precaution,” said JoAnn Blevins, principal of Eisenhower Elementary.

“Flashing school zone lights and crosswalks can take drivers by surprise as we get into the back-to-school routine, we’re just asking everyone to slow down and be aware of their surroundings.”

As a reminder, speed limits decrease to 20 mph when the yellow lights are flashing, weekdays from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 2:50-3:30 p.m. One exception is Riley Elementary where schools zones begin at 7 a.m. to accommodate an earlier arrival for students.

Questions can be directed to the USD 428 District Education Center at 620-793-1500.