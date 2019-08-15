Robert T. Barlow, 87, La Crosse, Kansas, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mr. Barlow was born February 15, 1932, in Carter, Arkansas, the son of Leonard Vaughn and Mary Cora (Barbie) Barlow. He was a nine year resident of Rush County, Kansas, moving from Salina, Kansas. He was a truck driver/mechanic in the oil industry before his retirement.

He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Great Bend, Kansas.

He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean War.

On March 17, 1970, he married Judy Ann Clawson at Great Bend, Kansas. She preceded him in death September 28, 2010.

Survivors include: four sons, Robert E. Barlow (Debbie), Alexander, Kansas, Richard Barlow (Roberta), Great Bend, Kansas, Wesley Barlow (Linda) Great Bend, Kansas, and Adelbert Barlow (Cindy), Hutchinson, Kansas; one daughter, Mary Garner, Great Bend, Kansas; 16 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Jeffrey Lynn Barlow; and one brother, Adelbert Barlow.

Cremation has been chosen.

Memorial service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the First Lutheran Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Phyllis Burdge officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home

719 Pine Street, P O Box 550

La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517