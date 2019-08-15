Police sort through conflicting information in Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting with conflicting information.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an initial report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg to a male victim in the 1400 Block of SW Washburn in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones. Secondary information came in as officers were responding that this was not a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but it was a shooting with a white male suspect.

The victim is a white male in his 50s with an apparent shotgun wound to his lower abdomen, according to Jones. The injury is considered non-life-threatening. The gunshot wound victim is known to law

enforcement officers due to past encounters. At this point evidence and statements are

leading investigators to believe this is a self-inflicted gunshot wound; however they are keeping

an open mind when it comes to following any additional leads.

Jones did not release the victim’s name.