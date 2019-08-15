Great Bend Post

Man sentenced in fatal shooting during pot party at Kan. motel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old  Missouri, man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for his role in a motel shootout in Lawrence that killed one man and injured two others.

Smith photo Douglas Co.

Shawn Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 32 months for robbery.

Smith was originally charged with first-degree felony murder and several other counts in the September 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, and the wounding of two other men. The shooting happened while two groups of friends were drinking and smoking marijuana at a Motel 6. Each group accused the other of trying to rob them, sparking the shooting.

Two other co-defendants from Kansas City, Kansas, previously were convicted of voluntary manslaughter and other charges in the case.