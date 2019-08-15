Man attempts to hide, police in Salina find him anyway

SALINE COUNTY —An attempt to hide from police didn’t work for a Kansas man.

Just after 1:30p.m. Wednesday, an officer driving in the 200 block of West Crawford Street in Salina saw a man in a camo hat duck behind cars at Casey’s, 215 W. Crawford, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The officer recognized the man as Michael Emerick, 23, of Plainville, and knew he had active Saline County District Court warrants.

The officer stopped and attempted to make contact with Emerick. When the officer approached, Emerick ran a short distance before the officer was able to apprehend him.

At the time of his arrest, Emerick was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to Forrester.

Emerick was arrested on felony warrants — one for failure to appear and one for probation violation along with requested charges that included Felony obstruction, Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia.