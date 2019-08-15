KHP identifies man who died after truck rollover crash

LINCOLN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday in Lincoln County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Mack semi driven by Gerald W. Lang, 59, Nevada, ID., was southbound on Kansas14 eleven miles north of Lincoln.

The truck left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected back on to the roadway and the truck rolled coming to rest facing east across both lanes of traffic.

EMS transported Lang to the Lincoln County Hospital where he died. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.