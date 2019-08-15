Kansas woman jailed for death of 2-year-old son

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy and have made an arrest.

\Just before 10a.m. May 31, officers responded to an assist EMS call at the Sunset Motel in the 2300 block of south Broadway, regarding 2-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah not breathing, according to officer Charley Davidson. First responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

Investigators recently received information from the Regional Forensic Science Center, which led to the arrest of the boy’s mother 23-year-old Kimberly Compass of Wichita, according to Davidson.

Police booked her into the Sedgwick County Jail just before noon Thursday, according to online jail records. They have not released details on charges or bond amount.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.