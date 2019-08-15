Kansas teen sentenced for series of sex crimes

RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was sentenced Monday in Riley County for attempted rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and marijuana possession.

The judge sentenced Tommie Baggett, 19, Manhattan, to a total of 228 months, according the Riley County Attorney’s office.

In June of 2018, police arrested Baggett at a residence in the 1400 Block of Hartman Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police on requested charges that include rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated battery that included a weapon, and aggravated burglary.

In April 2018, police arrested Baggett on requested charges of rape, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated burglary involving a weapon, according to the Riley County Police Department booking report.

In January 2018, police arrested Baggett for the alleged sale of depressants, contributing to a child’s misconduct and felony possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

The judge order the time in prison to be served consecutively, according to the Riley County Attorney.