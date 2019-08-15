It’s a dog-paddling good time Saturday with “Bark at the Waterpark”

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The 2019 summer marked the 15th year for the Wetlands Waterpark in Great Bend, and Great Bend Recreation Commission Aquatics Director Megan Hammeke says it was successful.

“We stayed busy with our family swim and private parties,” Hammeke said. “We hired 30 lifeguards and 10 concession stand workers and kept them busy all summer. We had a really good staff.”

The pool officially closed Aug. 11 after being open every day from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. since May 25, outside of a few weather days. GBRC offered swimming lessons four days a week and held water aerobics in the mornings and evenings.

To wrap up pool season, “Bark at the Waterpark” is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where all dogs are allowed to run around and play in the pool.

“We close the gates, so they are able to come off their leash and run around,” said Hammeke.

“Bark at the Park” costs $5 per dog with all the proceeds going to the Great Bend Dog Park.

Hammeke noted during the offseason for the pool, the city will look into refinishing or recoating the feature slides.