Go Fund Me page created for unborn child following father’s death

A fund is set up for an unborn Great Bend baby after the unexpected death of the father, Scott Stein, on Aug. 7, 2019.

“I’ve set this fund up on my daughter’s behalf. Due to the out pour of messages about Scott’s unexpected death and with a baby on the way, people are wanting to donate to a baby fund for Baby Boy Cohen Scott Stein due in December. Thanks to each and every one of you in advance for all of your support.”



Scott Alan Stein, 32, passed away August 7, 2019, at the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus. He was born January 4, 1987, in Dodge City to Alan & Tracey (Ward) Stein. He married Tara Ruiz on December 1, 2018, in Great Bend. She survives.

Coming from Dodge City in 1995, Scott was a Great Bend resident. He worked for Blackhawk Sandblasting & Coating as a painter. He served in the Army for 12 years, and was honorably discharged in January 2019 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served 3 tours in Iraq, Cuba and Afghanistan. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Lake Barton Golf Club. He also was an Ahearn donor and a ticket holder at K-State. He loved golf, bowling, and softball and was also an avid Chiefs and Royals fan.

Survivors include, his wife, Tara of the home; his future son, due on Christmas Eve, Cohen Scott Stein; his yorkie, Calvin; his father, Alan Stein and stepmother Cindy; mother-in-law, Chris Goodpasture of Great Bend; father-in-law, John Ruiz and stepmother-in-law Valerie of Great Bend; brothers, Cody Smith and wife Heather of Dodge City; sisters, Lindsey Ferguson and Mariah Stein, both of Great Bend; brother-in-law, Eric Ruiz of Great Bend; sister-in-laws, Jordan Vsetecka and Shaylee Ruiz, both of Great Bend; grandmother, Norma Ward of Dodge City; nieces, Sierra Ferguson, Jordyn Rains and Kylee Rains; nephews, Bowen Smith, Davan Smith, Easton Smith, and Dylan Ferguson; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tracey Ward.