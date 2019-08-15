Cop Shop (8/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/14)
EMS / Fire Assistance
At 10:23 a.m. EMS / Fire assistance was needed at 1171 SW 20 Road in Pawnee Rock.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 1924 Broadway Avenue.
Fight
At 7:12 p.m. assisted Ellinwood Police Department with a fight call at Ellinwood High School, 210 E. 2nd Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/14)
Burglary / In Progress
At 12:37 a.m. a possible prowler was reported at 1516 16th Street.
Theft
At 3:12 a.m. theft of a stop sign was reported at 1425 Patton Road.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 5:02 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
Medical Alarm
At 1:53 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2024 Holland Street.
EMS / Fire Assistance
At 3:04 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1001 Main Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 3407 10th Street.
At 5:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 2303 Main Street.
Heat / Cold Exposure
At 5:24 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2501 Railroad Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 5:48 p.m. an officer arrested John Flaherty at 2501 Railroad Avenue on two Barber County warrants.
Sick Person
At 6:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 Forest Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue.