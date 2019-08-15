Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/14)

BOOKED: Kelly Jones for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Great Bend Municipal warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Mickle on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Jose Villegas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Bradley Spease for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Garrett Mallow on BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BTDC case for battery LEO x2, interference LEO, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: John Flaherty of Great Bend on BADC warrant for criminal threat, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BADC warrant for probation violation with bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Chaz Stephens to DOC.

RELEASED: Kelly Jones for BCDC warrant for failure to appear. GBMC warrant for failure to appear. Posted cash bond of $1,000 for BTDC warrant and cash bond on GBMC warrant.

RELEASED: Bradley Spease of Great Bend on domestic violence case.