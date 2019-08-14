Wednesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The St. Louis Cardinals now find themselves within a one game of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs and 2 ½ games ahead of Milwaukee after Jack Flaherty tossed three-hit ball over seven innings to pitch St. Louis past Kansas City, 2-0. Flaherty has allowed 20 hits with 50 strikeouts and 0.70 ERA since the All-Star break to help the Redbirds challenge for the division crown. The Cubs absorbed a 4-2 loss to the Phillies as J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) homered and doubled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cardinals activated catcher Yadier Molina from the injured list, placed outfielder Jose Martinez on it with a shoulder injury and selected outfielder Randy Arozarena from Triple-A Memphis before opening a two-game series at Kansas City. Molina has been out since July 8 with a strained right thumb tendon that has caused the nine-time All-Star to miss the past 28 games.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes lit the league on fire last season, throwing for more than 5,000 yards with 50 touchdown passes and a mere 12 interceptions. But the Chiefs quarterback showed in their preseason opener Saturday night that he’s grown even more, as evidenced by a seemingly simple slide toward the end of his only drive against Cincinnati.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former Oklahoma running back Mike Gaddis has died at the age of 50. Former coach Barry Switzer calls Gaddis the best running back from the state of Oklahoma he ever signed, Switzer says the family told him Gaddis died Monday at his home in Oklahoma City. A cause was not immediately known.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State University and the University of Arkansas have added two football games to a previously announced two-game, home and home series. The Cowboys and Razorbacks on Tuesday announced the two schools will play nonconference games in Stillwater in September 2032 and in Fayetteville in September 2033. OSU of the Big 12 and Arkansas of the SEC had previously announced games in 2024 in Stillwater and 2027 in Fayetteville.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins are back atop the AL Central by a half-game over Cleveland following a comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Marwin Gonzalez smacked a three-run home run off of Josh Hader in the eighth inning to propel the Twins past the Brewers, 7-5. Jackie Bradley Jr. did the Twins a favor by belting a home run with one out in the 10th inning to send the Boston Red Sox past the Indians, 7-6.

ATLANTA (AP) _ Atlanta Braves rookie slugger Austin Riley will not need surgery on his injured right knee and expects to return to the lineup in about two weeks. Riley has been on the IL since Aug. 5 after spraining his knee during a workout. But Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson continues to rehab a bruised right foot and is unsure when he’ll be able to come off the IL.

DENVER (AP) _ The Colorado Rockies have designated veteran catcher Chris Iannetta for assignment and purchased the contract of backstop Dom Nuñez from Triple-A Albuquerque. Iannetta departs as the team’s all-time leader among catchers in games played, runs, hits, homers, RBIs and walks. The 36-year-old hit .222 with six homers in 52 games this season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) _ New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has lost the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers. Tate announced the suspension on Twitter last month and felt his appeal had merit because he was using a fertility drug prescribed by a doctor. The appeal was heard by a member of an independent appeals panel in New York last week.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the upcoming Grand Slam tournament while he continues to recover from right knee surgery. The 12th-ranked del Potro fractured his kneecap for the second time in less than a year while playing in a Wimbledon tuneup tournament. The U.S. Tennis Association says the withdrawal allows American Denis Kudla to move into the main draw.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 5

Final St. Louis 2 Kansas City 0

Final San Francisco 3 Oakland 2

Final Pittsburgh 10 L-A Angels 7

Final Tampa Bay 7 San Diego 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 6 Chi White Sox 2

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Baltimore 3

Final Toronto 3 Texas 0

Final Boston 7 Cleveland 6, 10 Innings

Final Seattle 11 Detroit 6

Final Chi White Sox 4 Houston 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Cincinnati 1

Final Philadelphia 4 Chi Cubs 2

Final L-A Dodgers 15 Miami 1

Final Atlanta 5 N-Y Mets 3

Final Arizona 9 Colorado 3